CinemaNext and Ezcaray International Announce Seating Distribution Agreement

PRESS RELEASE

____________________________

Liège (Belgium) and Ezcaray (Spain) – 14 February 2018 / CinemaNext, the European specialist in cinema exhibitor services (Ymagis Group, ISIN: FR0011471291, TICKER: MAGIS), and Spanish seating supplier Ezcaray International today announced the signing of a distribution agreement for Ezcaray’s seating solutions for cinema exhibitors. The alliance recognizes CinemaNext as an official distributor in 17 European countries as well as in the US, Russia, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Morocco. CinemaNext is the exclusive reseller of Ezcaray’s full range of seating products for cinema in Germany.

“We are very pleased to partner with Ezcaray on a global reselling agreement offering cinema exhibitors some of the most innovative and cost-effective seating solutions available on the market, ranging from VIP or premium to standard options,” explains Till Cussmann, SVP CinemaNext. “Founded in 1955, Ezcaray has always had the ability to adapt to our fast-evolving business landscape while placing quality at the core of their work. We are also very pleased to have secured the exclusive rights for Germany.”

For Pedro Cárdenas Díaz, Head of Sales at Ezcaray, “Two innovative companies sharing a common philosophy and desire to provide cinema exhibitors with the best products tailored for various market segments at a good price have decided to partner. The seating experience is instrumental to moviegoers. Whether reclining backrests, loveseats configuration or VIP seats with slide systems, we can meet the specific needs of cinema exhibitors thanks to our comfort-proven seating products while offering them added value and potential increased revenue.”

CinemaNext is the largest cinema exhibition services company in Europe, providing smart, comprehensive solutions across the board, from projection equipment, audio systems, central systems, cinema outfitting and seating, content management, 3D projection systems & glasses, TMS, digital signage and screens to consulting services. Our clients enjoy the highest level of reliability and lowest cost of ownership through our various services: consulting, design & project management, equipment sales and financing, installation, maintenance, support (NOC), online monitoring, spare and consumables, service agreements and supply chain & logistics.