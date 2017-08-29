CinemaNext Opens New Offices in Dallas and Presents EclairColor HDR Solution in Conjunction with CinéShow USA

PRESS RELEASE —

Dallas (TX, USA) and Liège (Belgium) – 28 August 2017/ CinemaNext, the European specialist in cinema exhibitor services (Ymagis Group ISIN: FR0011471291 TICKER: MAGIS), today announced the official opening of CinemaNext North America’s brand new, 5,382 sq. ft./550 m2 offices in Irving, Texas, conveniently located next to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The new facility boasts a 12-seat screening room equipped with EclairColor HDR technology as well as a showroom with digital equipment and solutions on display, office space, conference rooms, customer service/NOC and a warehouse.

“After joining Ymagis Group this past spring, we are now moving full steam ahead with the launch of new facilities in Dallas, reflecting our ambitions for the development of our US-based activities,” explains Stan Hays, Managing Partner of CinemaNext North America. “Our innovative software – Melody TMS, Monitoring Tools and Customer Portal – and hardware solutions, including 4K HDR projection and immersive audio systems, with efficient, quality-driven processes will prove to be a very interesting alternative offer for cinema exhibitors, whom we look forward to meeting at this year’s CinéShow, right here in our hometown.”

The announcement is made in conjunction with the National Association of Theatre Owners’ CinéShow convention, which takes place August 28-30 in Dallas. On Tuesday, August 29, CinéShow attendees can attend a special presentation, “HDR – Next Generation Cinema Picture Technology That Dazzles,” by CinemaNext North America Business Development Manager, Keith Watanabe. The CinemaNext team will be present at CinéShow’s Trade Show on Wednesday, before hosting an open house event at its new offices from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday, August 31.

Featuring image projection of unprecedented quality, the EclairColor HDR solution will be demoed at CinemaNext’s new screening facility on Thursday, August 31. To learn more about EclairColor, please visit http://www.eclaircolor.com [show] and http://www.cinemanext.com [show]

CinemaNext North America offers cinema exhibitors a wide range of products, services and integrated software solutions and aims to be a highly-attractive alternative to existing solutions on the US market. Global service points for projection and audio systems, installation and maintenance have been established to address cinema exhibitors’ needs with a strong network of technicians across six US regions: Northwest, Southwest, North Central, South Central, Northeast and Southeast.

CinemaNext North America is headquartered at 6012 W. Campus Circle Dr., Irving, Texas 75063. Google Map: https://goo.gl/maps/jx9jpy9pH152 [show]

EclairColor™ is a registered trademark of Ymagis Group.