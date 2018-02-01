Cinemark Announces Grand Opening of 10-Screen Theater in New Caney, Texas

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Feb. 1, 2018– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today the grand opening of its new 10-screen theatre in New Caney, Texas. Located at 21750 Valley Ranch Parkway, the new Cinemark Valley Ranch and XD will feature Luxury Lounger electric recliners in all auditoriums, an XD: Extreme Digital Cinema auditorium and a Cinema Café with an expanded menu including beer, wine, and frozen drinks. Moviegoers can reserve their seats and get tickets at https://www.cinemark.com/texas/cinemark-valley-ranch-and-xd.

“This theatre is Cinemark’s 14th location in the greater Houston area and an exciting addition to the Valley Ranch Town Center,” stated Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s CEO. “We invite the community to come enjoy this upscale new theatre and take advantage of all of the great things it has to offer including our new Movie Club membership program.”

Cinemark Movie Club is a unique monthly movie membership program offering exclusive benefits including one 2D ticket per month, concession discounts, waived online ticketing fees, and more for just $8.99 per month. Movie-lovers can instantly join and begin taking advantage of their benefits by downloading the Cinemark app or by visiting cinemark.com/movieclub.

In the upcoming weeks at the Cinemark Valley Ranch and XD theatre, Movie Club members and film fans alike can see a variety of Hollywood’s blockbusters including Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Fifty Shades Freed, Peter Rabbit and Black Panther.

At the new 10-screen cinema complex, Guests will experience cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with cup holders and footrests in each auditorium

A Cinemark XD auditorium – the No. 1 private label Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world featuring the largest screen in the theatre and custom surround sound

A state-of-the-art viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems in all auditoriums

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors; RealD 3D capability in several auditoriums

Reserved seating in all auditoriums with online and kiosk ticketing available

A Cinema Café featuring chicken tenders with wedge fries, individual-sized pizzas, pretzel bites, hot dogs, scooped ice-cream and Starbucks espresso drinks as well as beer, wine, frozen margaritas and strawberry daiquiris

A self-serve concession stand offering popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain drinks and favorite candy brands

Special discount pricing for Early-Bird, Senior Mondays, Discount Tuesdays and Active Military

A party room available for rental for birthday parties and other celebrations

The new Cinemark Valley Ranch and XD theatre has a variety of Grand Opening activities planned including Live radio station remotes on Saturday, Feb. 3 with 107.5 The Eagle from 2-4 p.m., 94.5 The Buzz from 5-7 p.m. and 104.1 KRBE-FM from 7-8 p.m. Radio personalities will be giving away special prizes throughout each afternoon and evening.

Stay connected through Cinemark’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark and #Cinemark)