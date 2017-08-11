Cinemark Announces Grand Opening of New 12-Screen Theatre in Abilene, TX

PRESS RELEASE —

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aug. 10, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the grand opening of its new 12-screen theatre in Abilene, TX. The Cinemark Abilene and XD Theatre, located at 672 East Overland Trail, will feature Cinemark’s NextGen cinema design concept, Luxury Lounger electric recliners in all auditoriums, a Cinemark XD auditorium and an expanded snack bar menu. Movie-goers can reserve their seats in advance and purchase tickets conveniently at cinemark.com.

“We look forward to opening our new state-of-the-art Cinemark Abilene and XD Theatre on the northeast side of the city,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s Chief Executive Officer. “It’s been almost 20 years since a new theatre has opened in this growing community and we know our Guests will enjoy this premier entertainment experience, true to the Cinemark brand.”

At the Cinemark Abilene and XD Theatre, Guests will experience the comforts of a brand-new NextGen theatre which boasts cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers that are electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests

A state-of-the-art viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens in all auditoriums

A Cinemark XD auditorium. XD is the number one, private-label, Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors; RealD 3D capability

Enhanced sound systems that enable customers to hear the movies as the filmmakers intended

Reserved seating that can be secured online in advance, at the kiosk or box office

D-BOX motion seats

Concession stand featuring popcorn, Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain drinks, Starbucks coffee and favorite candy brands; plus chicken tenders with wedge fries, pretzel bites, individual-sized pizzas, hot dogs and Blue Bell Ice Cream

Special discount pricing for Early-Bird, Senior Mondays, Discount Tuesdays and Active Military

An arcade game room featuring the latest and greatest games with something for everyone from 8 to 80

A party room available for rental for birthday parties or other celebrations

The Cinemark Abilene and XD officially opens to the public on Thursday, August 10 with a variety of activities planned to help celebrate the grand opening including:

Radio personalities from multiple radio stations on-site beginning Thursday through Sunday, August 10-13, who will be giving away special prizes like the chance to win Cinemark movie passes for a year

The first 100 Guests who visit the theatre each day, on August 10-13, and purchase tickets at the box office or present their receipt from an online purchase, will receive a 2017 Cinemark refillable popcorn bucket and cup

Customers can purchase tickets at www.cinemark.com and join Cinemark’s Loyalty Program, Connections, by visiting https://www.cinemark.com/connections or by downloading the Cinemark app available on iOS and Android devices. Stay connected through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark, #Cinemark).