Cinemark Announces Grand Opening of New 8-Screen Theatre with Luxury Lounger Recliners and XD Auditorium in Spanish Fork, Utah

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the grand opening of its new eight-screen theatre in Spanish Fork, Utah. Located in the Canyon Creek Development at 595 East Commerce Way, the theatre features Luxury Lounger electric recliners, large wall-to-wall screens, enhanced sound systems and digital presentation in all auditoriums. Additional amenities include a Cinemark XD auditorium and reserved seating in all auditoriums.

“Our Spanish Fork Cinemark Theatre offers Utah moviegoers an upscale, luxurious atmosphere, perfect to take in Hollywood’s blockbusters with friends and family this holiday season,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “With the recent introduction of our Movie Club membership program and the opening of this exceptional new location, we’re thrilled to offer guests the best possible value and experience.”

Cinemark Movie Club, now available to moviegoers nationwide, is a unique monthly movie membership program offering ticket and concession discounts, along with other exclusive benefits for just $8.99 per month. Interested consumers in the Spanish Fork area can instantly join and begin taking advantage of their benefits at the new theatre by downloading the Cinemark app or by visiting cinemark.com/movieclub.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is one of the many movie titles showing at Cinemark Spanish Fork and XD opening weekend. Other new films coming to the theatre in December include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ferdinand, Pitch Perfect 3, The Greatest Showman and Downsizing.

At the new Cinemark Spanish Fork and XD theatre, guests will experience cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversized recliners with cup holders and footrests featured in each auditorium

A state-of-the-art viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems in all auditoriums

A Cinemark XD auditorium – the No. 1 private label Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world featuring the largest screen and custom surround sound in auditorium 8

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors; RealD 3D capability in several auditoriums

Reserved seating in all auditoriums with online and kiosk ticketing available

Concession stand featuring popcorn, Coca-Cola beverages, favorite candy brands and more

Cinemark Spanish Fork and XD has a variety of Grand Opening activities planned. On opening day, Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15, the first 100 guests to show their ticket stub to the ticket attendant will receive a 2018 Cinemark refillable popcorn bucket and cup. Visit cinemark.com/cinemarkspanishforkandxdgrandopening for the most up-to-date Grand Opening event information.

Cinemark has multiple customer platforms designed to enhance the movie-going experience. Guests are invited to: