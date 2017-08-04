Cinemark Announces Grand Opening of New Luxury Theatre at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue, WA

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aug. 3, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the grand opening of its new luxury theatre in downtown Bellevue at Lincoln Square South. The Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square is a state-of-the-art theatre featuring six auditoriums with wall-to-wall screens, enhanced sound systems and Luxury Lounger reclining chairs. The 21-and-over theatre offers a full kitchen with seat-side service available throughout the show. Other amenities include a full bar and with table seating and exterior terrace. Guests can conveniently view movie show times, buy tickets and reserve their seats in advance at cinemark.com or just stop by the box office at 500 Bellevue Way NE on the third floor of Lincoln Square South.

“We’re looking forward to offering the downtown Bellevue community a brand new, state-of-the-art, luxury movie-going experience,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s Chief Executive Officer. “This is our second theatre in Kemper Developments’ beautiful Lincoln Square, giving our Guests a choice to dine at their seats, enjoy a relaxing dinner in our lobby lounge or grab a craft beer on the terrace after work.”

At the Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square theatre, Guests will experience a luxurious and comfortable setting with cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers that are ergonomic, electric-powered, plush, oversized recliners with extendable footrests and tables

Auditoriums featuring reserved seating and convenient online ticketing which allows Guests to ensure that their preferred and selected seats are available

A state-of-the-art viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens in all auditoriums

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors; RealD 3D capability

Enhanced sound systems that enable customers to hear the movies as the filmmakers intended

Seat-side order and delivery service from a full kitchen offering gourmet appetizers, delicious flatbreads and salads, hearty sandwiches and mouthwatering quesadillas, fish tacos and much more

An upscale, full bar serving beer, wine and cocktails

A crew-serve concession stand featuring popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain drinks and favorite candy brands

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 Guests who visit the new Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square on August 3 or August 4 and purchase tickets at the box office or present their receipt from an online kiosk purchase, will receive a 2017 Cinemark refillable popcorn bucket and cup filled with Cinemark branded items (while supplies last).

Stay connected through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark, #Cinemark or #Cinemarkreserve).