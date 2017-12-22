PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dec. 22, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the grand opening of its new theatre in Sacramento, CA. The Century DOCO and XD Theatre, located at 1015 Fourth St. in downtown Sacramento, will feature Cinemark’s Luxury Lounger electric recliners in all auditoriums, a Cinemark XD auditorium, beer and wine as well as an expanded snack bar menu. Moviegoers can reserve their seats and purchase tickets conveniently at cinemark.com.

“We look forward to offering the community an upscale, state-of-the-art movie-going experience,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Cinemark is proud to be back in downtown Sacramento and part of DOCO, home to Sacramento’s most vibrant collection of retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues. We are thrilled to provide the Sacramento community an exceptional entertainment experience along with the new Cinemark Movie Club membership program, which makes moviegoing what it should be: simple, easy, accessible and fun.”

Cinemark Movie Club, now available to moviegoers nationwide, is a unique monthly movie membership program offering ticket and concession discounts for members and their guests, along with other exclusive benefits for just $8.99 per month. Sacramento movie lovers can instantly join and begin taking advantage of their benefits at the Century DOCO and XD theatre by downloading the Cinemark app or by visiting cinemark.com/movieclub.

Movie Club members and film fans alike can see holiday blockbusters such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the new Century DOCO and XD, along with, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ferdinand, Pitch Perfect 3, The Greatest Showman, Downsizing and Father Figures.

At the Century DOCO and XD Theatre, Guests will experience cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers – heated electric-powered, plush, oversized recliners with cup holders

A Cinemark XD auditorium – the No. 1 private label Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world featuring the largest screen and custom surround sound

A state-of-the-art viewing environment with enhanced sound systems in all auditoriums

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors; RealD 3D capability in several auditoriums

Reserved seating with online and kiosk ticketing available

Two concession stands featuring popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain drinks and favorite candy brands plus chicken tenders with wedge fries, pretzel bites, individual-sized pizzas, hot dogs and more

Special discount pricing for Early-Bird, Senior Mondays, Discount Tuesdays and Active Military

A party room available for private rentals (coming in March)

Cinemark has multiple customer platforms designed to enhance the movie-going experience. Sacramento Guests are invited to: