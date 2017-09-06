Cinemark Announces Plans for Additional Century Theatre in the Howe Bout Arden Center in Sacramento, CA

PRESS RELEASE —

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sep. 6, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced plans to build a new multi-screen, dine-in movie theatre at the Howe Bout Arden shopping center in Sacramento. The Century Arden Movie Bistro will feature a full kitchen offering an extensive food and drink menu as well as Luxury Lounger reclining chairs with reserved seating. Set to launch in the summer of 2018, it will be built adjacent to the Century Arden 14 and XD, which opened less than a year ago.

“The extraordinary success of our Century Arden 14 led us to conclude that the Cinemark Movie Bistro concept will be a perfect complement and welcome alternative for our customers,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s Chief Executive Officer. “This is a very unique opportunity to take an extremely popular entertainment destination and make it even better.”

“We are extremely excited to bring a Cinemark Movie Bistro to Howe Bout Arden,” said Raymond Syufy, CEO of Syufy Enterprises. “The Movie Bistro concept brings a completely unique experience to our local community and further differentiates HBA as being one of Sacramento’s premier retail, dining and entertainment venues. We believe the Movie Bistro addition is a fantastic complement to our existing theaters and retail shops, and a testimony to the true strength of the Howe Avenue and Arden Waytrade area.”

At the Century Arden Movie Bistro theatre, Guests will experience a luxurious and comfortable setting with cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

Seat-side ordering and delivery from a full kitchen with delicious selections including fish tacos, pizzas baked in a wood-burning oven and an assortment of refreshing cocktails

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers that are ergonomic, electric-powered, plush, oversized recliners with extendable footrests and tables

Auditoriums featuring reserved seating and convenient online ticketing which allows Guests to ensure that their preferred and selected seats are available

A state-of-the-art viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens in all auditoriums

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors; RealD 3D capability

Enhanced sound systems that enable customers to hear the movies as the filmmakers intended

An upscale, full bar serving beer, wine and cocktails in the lobby

The new project is yet another joint effort between Cinemark and SyWest Development. Construction is expected to begin at the end of the year with a Grand Opening date set for summer of 2018.