Cinemark Announces Remodel of 10-Screen Theatre in Melrose Park, Il with Luxury Lounger Recliners

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jan. 10, 2018– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, will begin remodeling the Cinemark Melrose Park theatre in early 2018. The renovation and upgrade will include adding Luxury Lounger reclining seats to all auditoriums. Cinemark Luxury Loungers are electric-powered, plush, oversize lounge chairs with footrests and cup holders. The seating conversion and enhancements to the theatre, conveniently located at 1001 West North Ave., in Melrose Park, IL, are scheduled to be completed in time for the 2018 summer season.

“We are very excited to bring an enhanced, state-of-the-art experience to our Cinemark Melrose Parktheatre,” stated James Meredith, Cinemark’s SVP of Marketing and Communications. “With the renovation scheduled to begin early in the year, our Guests will be able to enjoy Luxury Lounger recliners in time for this summer’s biggest blockbusters.”

“AVG is pleased that Cinemark is once again remodeling its facility, which it has operated in the Village of Melrose Park since 1997,” said Jason Kamm, Vice President of AVG Partners. “In addition to the theatre remodel, AVG is actively seeking to develop high-quality restaurants and retail adjacent to North Avenue as well re-tenant the former Ruby Tuesday in order to better serve the community.”

