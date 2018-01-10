Cinemark Announces Remodel of 10-Screen Theatre in Melrose Park, Il with Luxury Lounger Recliners
PRESS RELEASE
PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jan. 10, 2018– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, will begin remodeling the Cinemark Melrose Park theatre in early 2018. The renovation and upgrade will include adding Luxury Lounger reclining seats to all auditoriums. Cinemark Luxury Loungers are electric-powered, plush, oversize lounge chairs with footrests and cup holders. The seating conversion and enhancements to the theatre, conveniently located at 1001 West North Ave., in Melrose Park, IL, are scheduled to be completed in time for the 2018 summer season.
“We are very excited to bring an enhanced, state-of-the-art experience to our Cinemark Melrose Parktheatre,” stated James Meredith, Cinemark’s SVP of Marketing and Communications. “With the renovation scheduled to begin early in the year, our Guests will be able to enjoy Luxury Lounger recliners in time for this summer’s biggest blockbusters.”
“AVG is pleased that Cinemark is once again remodeling its facility, which it has operated in the Village of Melrose Park since 1997,” said Jason Kamm, Vice President of AVG Partners. “In addition to the theatre remodel, AVG is actively seeking to develop high-quality restaurants and retail adjacent to North Avenue as well re-tenant the former Ruby Tuesday in order to better serve the community.”
Cinemark has multiple customer platforms designed to enhance the movie-going experience including:
- Download the Cinemark app to view show times and purchase tickets on the go.
- Join Movie Club, a monthly movie membership program that offers ticket and concession discounts along with many other exclusive benefits. Moviegoers can instantly join and begin taking advantage of benefits through the Cinemark app or by visiting cinemark.com/movieclub.
- Join Connections, Cinemark’s Loyalty Program, rewarding loyal guests with discounted concessions, digital downloads, movie upgrades, physical movie swag and more. Customers can sign up by visiting cinemark.com/connections or by downloading the Cinemark app available on iOS and Android devices.
- Stay connected through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).
