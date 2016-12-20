Cinemark Announces Remodel of the Cinemark 18 and XD Theater in Webster, Texas with Luxury Lounger Recliners and New Lobby Bar

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dec. 20, 2016– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry announced plans to renovate and upgrade its Cinemark 18 and XD Theatreby adding electric reclining seats to all auditoriums and a lobby bar serving beer and wine. Cinemark Luxury Loungers feature electric-powered, plush, oversized lounge chairs with footrests and cup holders. The renovation and upgrade for the theatre, located at 20915 Gulf Freeway in Webster, Texas will commence this spring and be completed in time for 2017’s summer movie blockbusters.

“The Cinemark 18 and XD Theatre has been a popular entertainment destination and a big part of the community for many years,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our new Cinemark Luxury Lounger recliners and lobby bar will be great additions at this theatre. With the exciting slate of movies planned for 2017, we know our guests will continue to select Cinemark as its preferred destination for enjoying Hollywood’s biggest movies.”

Additionally, many digital and online programs are available now for an enhanced movie-going experience. Moviegoers can download the Cinemark app to view show times, purchase tickets on-the-go and join Cinemark’s Connections loyalty program. Connections is an app-based program which rewards loyal guests with unique experiential prizes, including one-of-a-kind gifts, trips and digital downloads and games. Guests can also use CineMode and earn rewards for being courteous during movies. Guests can sign up online to receive free, weekly show time emailers that contain online coupons for discounts at the concession stand and other weekly special offers at www.cinemark.com.

Cinemark fans are invited to stay connected through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter (@Cinemark or #Cinemark) and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).