Cinemark Announces Remodel of the Cinemark Movies 12 in Ames, IA with Luxury Lounger Recliners

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 17, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced plans to renovate and upgrade its Cinemark Movies 12 theatre by adding reclining seats to all auditoriums. Cinemark Luxury Loungers feature electric-powered, plush, oversized lounge chairs with footrests and cup holders. The seating conversion and enhancements to the theatre, conveniently located at 1317 Buckeye Ave. in Ames, IA, is scheduled to begin in early fall 2017.

“We are eager to begin this remodel project at our Cinemark Movies 12 theatre,” stated James Meredith, Cinemark’s Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. “Our new Luxury Lounger recliners will provide a superior entertainment experience and be a welcome addition to this Cinemark location.”

Colleen Archer, Principal of MGR Asset and Cinemark’s landlord, added, “We are excited about Cinemark’s initiative to further upgrade the Ames complex with Luxury Loungers and other enhancements which will make the theatre a state-of-the-art complex as well as complement our efforts to re-tenant Pine Tree shopping center.”

Additionally, many digital and online programs are currently available at the Cinemark Movies 12. Moviegoers can download the Cinemark app to view show times, purchase tickets on-the-go and join Cinemark's Connections loyalty program. Connections is an app-based program that rewards loyal guests with unique experiential prizes, including one-of-a-kind gifts, trips, digital downloads and games. Guests can earn CineMode rewards too for being courteous during movies. To receive free, weekly show time emailers that contain online coupons for discounts at the concession stand and other weekly special offers, moviegoers should visit www.cinemark.com.