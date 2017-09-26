Cinemark Begins Remodel of Movies 12 in Ames, IA with Luxury Lounger Recliners

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, will begin remodeling the Cinemark Movies 12 theatre on October 30. The renovation and upgrade will include adding Luxury Lounger reclining seats to all auditoriums. Cinemark Luxury Loungers are electric-powered, plush, oversize lounge chairs with footrests and cup holders. The seating conversion and enhancements to the theatre, conveniently located at 1317 Buckeye Ave. in Ames, IA, is scheduled to be completed by mid-January 2018.

“We are very excited by the accelerated timetable for our upcoming remodel of the Cinemark Movies 12 theatre,” stated James Meredith, Cinemark’s SVP of Marketing and Communications. “With a new start date in late October, we can anticipate putting our Guests in the new Luxury Lounger recliners in time for the big holiday blockbusters like Star Wars and Jumanji.”

Cinemark has developed multiple channels that focus on guest engagement and enhance the movie-going experience. Guests are invited to: