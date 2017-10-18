Cinemark Now Accepts Chase Pay Online

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oct. 18, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced that Guests can now conveniently purchase tickets online at cinemark.com using Chase Pay, a digital engagement platform that allows Chase customers to pay online.

“By partnering with Chase Pay, our Guests can take advantage of a quick and convenient digital experience when they purchase tickets to see their favorite films,” said James Meredith, Cinemark’s SVP of Marketing & Communications. “We strive to provide our Guests with an enhanced entertainment experience, so offering this safe and secure payment option was an easy choice.”

“More and more, people are planning their movie outings ahead of time and digitally, not having to worry about lines or sold out shows, and Chase Pay helps complete that experience,” said Jen Roberts, head ofChase Pay.

Currently, Guests can purchase movie tickets for any of Cinemark’s 337 locations using Chase Pay at cinemark.com. Chase Pay also allows Chase credit and debit card customers to transact on the app, at retail and in other apps, order ahead, manage loyalty rewards, and receive offers.