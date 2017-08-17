PRESS RELEASE

$5 Cinemark XD tickets on select Marvel movies on sale now at cinemark.com

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aug. 17, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, is offering superhero fans the opportunity to enjoy 11 of their favorite Marvel movie titles as they were meant to be seen, in Cinemark’s XD auditoriums. This exclusive offer will be available one week only at Cinemark for just $5 a ticket from August 25-31. Guests can view participating theatre locations, titles and daily schedules at cinemark.com/marvel-xd-week.

Cinemark Offers Fans an Exclusive XD Experience: Marvel Studios Week August 25-31 (Graphic: Business Wire) Cinemark Offers Fans an Exclusive XD Experience: Marvel Studios Week August 25-31 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Cinemark XD auditoriums offer our Guests huge screens, immersive surround sound and crisp, clear digital projection,” said James Meredith, Cinemark’s SVP of Marketing and Communications. “I can think of no better way to enjoy Marvel’s phenomenal films than by seeing them in XD, the absolute best movie-watching environment.”

The Marvel Studios Week movie line-up includes:

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Ant-Man

Doctor Strange

Thor

Marvel’s The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: Civil War

Cinemark XD is the number one, private label, Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world. XD auditoriums feature expansive wall-to-wall screens, custom-engineered surround sound with multi-channel speakers, and state-of-the-art projection systems. For more information about Cinemark XD visit cinemark.com/xd.

As an added value, Cinemark will offer Marvel Studios Week participants discounted snack bar items including $2 packaged candy items, hot dogs and Dibs ice cream treats. Discounted beverages include large fountain drinks and 20 oz. Dasani waters for $2 each and large ICEEs for $3 each. Popcorn lovers can purchase a large popcorn for only $3each at participating theatres during Marvel Studios Week.

Cinemark Connections members will receive double points for their Marvel Studios Week $5 Cinemark XD ticket purchases. Join Connections, Cinemark’s Loyalty Program, rewarding loyal guests with discounted concessions, digital downloads, movie upgrades, physical movie swag, and more. Customers can sign up by visiting cinemark.com/connections or by downloading the Cinemark app available on iOS and Android devices.