Cinemark Partners with THX to Certify XD Auditoriums

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, has aligned with THX, renowned as the guarantor of best-in-class cinemas and consumer electronics, to certify Cinemark’s private-label premium large format XD auditoriums. THX certification will ensure XD auditoriums offer a superior audiovisual experience for moviegoers and provide an unparalleled entertainment environment.

Cinemark operates more than 225 XD auditoriums throughout the US and South and Central America, offering audiences the highest quality movie-going experience, including:

Enormous wall-to-wall screens

Crisp, clear digital projection, with 2D and 3D capabilities

Immersive, surround sound audio systems that enable customers to hear the movies as the filmmakers intended

Premium seats with Luxury Lounger electric recliners in many auditoriums

THX optimized auditorium design

“Cinemark XD is the number one private-label premium large format in the world and our partnership with THX will take it to another level,” commented Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s CEO. “Our XD auditoriums offer the highest presentation and sound standards as we strive to provide the best entertainment possible. The THX certification will further substantiate to our guests that the XD experience is extraordinary.”

“We will bring a fully immersive, exceptional movie-going experience to savvy audiences by partnering with Cinemark, a highly regarded and established brand in the motion picture exhibition industry,” offered Ty Ahmad-Taylor, THX CEO & President. “THX has a longstanding reputation as the acclaimed brand for audio and visual performance. This partnership reinforces THX’s ties to the cinema world, ensuring vivid, memorable cinematic experiences for fans craving premium big screen, audiophile-worthy movie-watching. This serves as the first step in spearheading a PLF alliance.”

The certification process has already commenced and should be fully complete within the next 12 months.