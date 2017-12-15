Cinemark Promotes Don Harton and Damian Wardle to Executive Vice President

PRESS RELEASE —

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dec. 15, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leading motion picture exhibitor, announced today that Don Harton has been named Executive Vice President Design and Construction. In this role, Don will continue to oversee the design and construction for all new and repositioned domestic theaters, the maintenance of those theaters, and the remodel of our home office.

Don was a consultant to Cinemark, providing design and architectural services for ten years, starting in 1986, with the Main Place Theatre in McAllen, TX. In August of 1996, he joined Cinemark as Director of Construction. During his Cinemark tenure, Don has overseen the remodel and conversion of more than 40% of Cinemark’s domestic footprint and developed programs for a variety of strategic initiatives, including the XD private-label premium large format, dine-in concepts, and gaming technology.

Damian Wardle has been named Executive Vice President Theater Technology and Presentation. In this role, Damian will continue to oversee Theater Technology and Presentation in addition to our Support Center and Virtual Reality initiatives.

Damian started at Century Theatres in 1983 and joined Cinemark in 2006 with Cinemark’s acquisition of Century Theatres as Vice President Theatre Technology & Presentation. During his tenure with Cinemark, Damian has led the digital cinema conversion for Cinemark’s global circuit, maintained the highest standard of movie presentation, and implemented the Cinemark Support Center that provides support for global digital cinema, sales and management systems, as well as guest services.

“Don and Damian are both key members of the Cinemark executive leadership team and have been integral to the progress we have made on our strategic initiatives,” states Mark Zoradi, Cinemark Chief Executive Officer. “These well-deserved promotions speak to the commitment, operational focus and innovation that Don and Damian have consistently exhibited.”