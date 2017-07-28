Cinemark Reveals Remodeling Plans for Its Century Theatre in Daly City, CA with the Addition of Luxury Lounger Recliners

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jul. 27, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced that the remodeling of its Century Daly City and XD Theatre, located at 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City, CA will begin later this year. The theatre will upgrade the seating in all 16 auditoriums by adding Luxury Lounger electric recliners. These recliners are plush, oversize chairs with footrests and cup holders that are operated by a convenient electric button on the armrest of each seat. Additionally, all auditoriums will offer reserved seating to enable guests to select their desired seats in advance quickly and easily.

“Providing the best possible entertainment experience is our top priority, so adding the Luxury Lounger recliners in all the auditoriums was an easy decision,” said James Meredith, Cinemark’s SVP of Marketing and Communications. “This theatre offers lots of amenities already but with the seating upgrade on the way, we know our guests will continue to select our Century Theatre in Daly City as their preferred destination for enjoying Hollywood’s biggest movies.”

Since the theatre will remain open during the remodeling project, guests can continue to enjoy these current theatre amenities and offers:

Cinemark’s XD auditorium – the number one, private label Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world

Enhanced sound systems that will enable customers to hear the movies as the filmmakers intended

A full-serve concession stand featuring popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain drinks and favorite candy brands

Convenient online and kiosk ticketing

Game arcade

Daily Early-Bird ticket pricing

Special discounts for Seniors every Monday

Discount Tuesdays with special pricing on all films, all day (restrictions may apply)

Cinemark has multiple customer offers designed to enhance the movie-going experience. Guests can: