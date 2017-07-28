Cinemark Reveals Remodeling Plans for Its Century Theatre in Daly City, CA with the Addition of Luxury Lounger Recliners
PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jul. 27, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced that the remodeling of its Century Daly City and XD Theatre, located at 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City, CA will begin later this year. The theatre will upgrade the seating in all 16 auditoriums by adding Luxury Lounger electric recliners. These recliners are plush, oversize chairs with footrests and cup holders that are operated by a convenient electric button on the armrest of each seat. Additionally, all auditoriums will offer reserved seating to enable guests to select their desired seats in advance quickly and easily.
“Providing the best possible entertainment experience is our top priority, so adding the Luxury Lounger recliners in all the auditoriums was an easy decision,” said James Meredith, Cinemark’s SVP of Marketing and Communications. “This theatre offers lots of amenities already but with the seating upgrade on the way, we know our guests will continue to select our Century Theatre in Daly City as their preferred destination for enjoying Hollywood’s biggest movies.”
Since the theatre will remain open during the remodeling project, guests can continue to enjoy these current theatre amenities and offers:
- Cinemark’s XD auditorium – the number one, private label Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world
- Enhanced sound systems that will enable customers to hear the movies as the filmmakers intended
- A full-serve concession stand featuring popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain drinks and favorite candy brands
- Convenient online and kiosk ticketing
- Game arcade
- Daily Early-Bird ticket pricing
- Special discounts for Seniors every Monday
- Discount Tuesdays with special pricing on all films, all day (restrictions may apply)
Cinemark has multiple customer offers designed to enhance the movie-going experience. Guests can:
- Download the Cinemark app to view show times and purchase tickets on the go.
- Join Connections, Cinemark’s Loyalty Program, rewarding loyal guests with discounted concessions, digital downloads, movie upgrades, physical movie swag, and more. Customers can simply sign up by visiting https://www.cinemark.com/connections or by downloading the Cinemark app available on iOS and Android devices.
- Turn on CineMode via the Cinemark app and earn rewards for being courteous during movies.
- Stay connected through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).
