Sacramento,, Calif.. and Valencia,, Calif.. – 16 October 2017

 The Barco and Vision Media alliance are pioneering a turnkey lobby entertainment solution bringing together innovative cinema technologies and in – theatre marketing expertise

 Cinemark has consistently been the first exhibitor to embrace new generations of Barc o’s cinema solutions to bring cutti ng – edge entertainment to moviegoers

T he One Network Alliance (OONA)) – a strategic partnership between cinema technology leader Barco and in – theatre marketing pioneer Vision Media – will commercially debut its turnkey digital Lobby Experience at Cinemark’s Plano , Texas and Playa Vista,, Los Angeles theatre s this month.. The solution will empower Cinemark to transform its cinema lobbies into immersive storytelling environments using vibrant digital content viewed on billboard – size displays..

“CCinemark has alwa ys been on the cutting – edge of movie entertainment,, and with the One Network Alliance Digital Lobby Experience,, we are once again pioneering a one – of – a – kind experience for the next generation of moviegoers,,”” comments Mark Zoradi,, Cinemark CEO.. “TThe ONA’s r obust technology platform was very important to us,, ensuring that we can continue to deliver on our mission of providing innovation within our theatre s..””