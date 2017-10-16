Cinemark Theatres first to adopt single-source solution for in-theatre media marketing with “One Network Alliance” Digital Lobby Experience

PRESS RELEASE

The Barco and Vision Media alliance are pioneering a turnkey lobby entertainment solution bringing together innovative cinema technologies and in-theatre marketing expertise.

The One Network Alliance (ONA) – a strategic partnership between cinema technology leader Barco and in-theatre marketing pioneer Vision Media – will commercially debut its turnkey digital Lobby Experience at Cinemark’s Plano, Texas and Playa Vista, Los Angeles theatres this month. The solution will empower Cinemark to transform its cinema lobbies into immersive storytelling environments using vibrant digital content viewed on billboard-size displays.

“Cinemark has always been on the cutting-edge of movie entertainment, and with the One Network Alliance

Digital Lobby Experience, we are once again pioneering a one-of-a-kind experience for the next generation

of moviegoers,” comments Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “The ONA’s robust technology platform was very

important to us, ensuring that we can continue to deliver on our mission of providing innovation within our

theatres.”

Turnkey lobby solutions engage visitors the moment they

enter the theatre

The power of the Digital Lobby Experience is its uniquely all-encompassing ONA platform, built on an alliance harnessing the best of both worlds: Barco’s industry-leading cinema technologies and Vision Media’s in-theatre digital marketing expertise. The – advanced technology concept brings the cinema lobby to life, engaging visitors the moment they enter the theater. Large-scale digital banners, vertical display systems and digital movie posters provide numerous different orientations to support all creative activations. During the eagerly-anticipated Lobby Takeovers, specific display systems will play in a symphonic coordination of light, sound and video content.

“Cinemark lobbies are poised to become interactive, multi-dimensional digital canvases where upcoming movies and dynamic, animated content will bring the magic of the movies front and center,” comments Greg Patrick, Vice

President Cinema-Lobby for Barco. “Our movie exhibitors can select from a comprehensive portfolio of fully integrated digital cinema lobby products designed to enhance the moviegoing experience, while driving customer

engagement and loyalty.”

Cinemark has consistently been the first exhibitor to embrace new generations of Barco’s innovative cinema solutions, from its award-winning DLP Cinema® projectors, to the industry’s largest portfolio of Flagship Laser and Smart Laser projectors.

“The Cinemark agreement affirms the mission of the ONA strategic partnership. The ONA is building the

next generation of digital display solutions and interactive consumer experiences. Our longstanding, cooperative dialog with Hollywood Studios confirms their interest in the evolution of how movies are promoted in our ‘reimagined’ lobby environment,” said Joe Ross, President of Worldwide Sales at Vision Media. “Cinemark, as the inaugural ONA exhibitor, signifies their constant desire to bring innovation to the lobby, something Vision has seen for years based on their participation in our TrailerVisionTM and VideoWall Networks.”

Driving the lobby entertainment trend

Understanding the constant pace of new trends with hyper-targeting and advances in digital technology

within the promotional space, the ONA will continue to incubate next-gen hardware and software solutions in

their Innovation Vault.