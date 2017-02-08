Cinemex Installs the First Christie RGB Laser Projector in Mexico

PRESS RELEASE

MEXICO CITY – (February 8, 2017) – Christie®, a leader in creating and sharing the world’s best visual and audio experiences, is pleased to announce that Mexico’s Cinemex, the sixth largest chain in the world, has installed the country’s first Christie RGB laser projector in Screen 3 (CinemeXtremo) at its Cinemex Mundo E complex in Mexico City. This auditorium is also equipped with the Christie Vive Audio™ cinema sound and the Dolby Atmos® immersive sound systems.

The theater is fitted out with a Christie Solaria CP42LH 3DLP® 4K RGB laser projector with a 3P configuration, which is an ultra-bright, colorful solution for big screens. Anchored by the Christie Freedom™ laser illumination platform, the CP42LH produces a color spectrum that exceeds DCI P3 specifications and complies with the Rec. 2020 color space, making it the most advanced RGB laser cinema projection system on the market.

The theater where the projector is installed has a giant 23 x 9.6 meter screen, 436 seats and 19 balconies, and is also equipped for 3D with the RealD system. The projection system currently uses seven laser modules to generate 35,000 lumens – with each module capable of generating up to 5,000 lumens of white light. Because of the scalability of the platform, it is possible to easily add, remove, activate or deactivate up to a dozen modules depending on brightness requirements, meaning it is capable of producing a total of 60,000 lumens. In addition, each laser module is also independently cooled, providing built-in fault protection, improved efficiency and ultimate reliability.

Rolando Maggi, Cinemex’s director of Infrastructures and Development, explained that “Here at Cinemex we are committed to offering a superior cinema-going experience, which is why we are always updating with the latest technology. For this reason, we decided to opt for laser, the most advanced projection system at the moment. The Christie CP42LH projector affords the brightest digital cinema projection with a capacity to increase the light output up to 60,000 lumens, with a long operational life of over 30,000 hours at 80 percent brightness.”

Maggi added that “we are proud to be Mexico’s first chain to integrate this type of projector, because it proves our commitment to innovate and offer ground-breaking technology. Without a doubt, our spectators’ movie-going experience will be optimum and they will be won over by the clarity and quality of the image.”

With 19 screens, the Cinemex Mundo E complex also boasts the 30th joint installation of Christie Vive Audio and Dolby Atmos in its CinemeXtremo theaters. These PLF (Premium Large Format) theatres have giant screens, 100 percent digital projection and roomier, ergonomic seats to provide cinemagoers with maximum comfort. All offer the unbeatable combination of Dolby Atmos and Christie Vive Audio, delivering a highly immersive sound experience celebrated for its exceptional performance and power. “The fact of combining cutting-edge technology both in sound and image creates a unique, memorable experience for our audience”, Rolando Maggi argued.

Ernesto Armus, general manager of Christie Mexico, concluded: “It is an honor for us that Cinemex opted for the superior quality and brightness of our market-leading RGB laser projection system. The installation of the Christie RGB laser projector together with the Vive Audio and Dolby Atmos systems makes the CinemeXtremo theater at Cinemex Mundo E the cinema screen with the best image and sound in the whole of Mexico and affords spectators a truly unforgettable cinema-going experience.”