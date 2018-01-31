Cinépolis’ Alejandro Ramírez Magaña to Receive 2018 NATO Marquee Award at Cinemacon

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON D.C. (January 31, 2018) – The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) will honor Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Chief Executive Officer of Cinépolis, with the 2018 NATO Marquee Award during this year’s CinemaCon, it was announced today by Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 23-26, 2018 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Mr. Ramírez is being singled out by NATO for his unequalled dedication, commitment and service to the motion picture theatre industry. He will receive his industry tribute as part of CinemaCon’s “State of the Industry: Past, Present and Future” presentation on Tuesday morning, April 24 which will feature MPAA Chairman & CEO, Charles Rivkin, making his first industry appearance and address.

“As our industry becomes increasingly global, it is appropriate that our most significant award goes to a truly global exhibitor,” noted John Fithian, President & CEO, NATO. “With operations across four different continents, Cinépolis brings movie-going magic to millions of guests. On a personal level, with his commitment as Chairman of the Global Cinema Federation, Alejandro has become the leader of a united global industry. On behalf of theater owners everywhere, congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”

Alejandro Ramírez Magaña serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cinépolis, one of the largest film exhibition companies in the world with operations in Mexico, Brazil, Spain, India, the United States, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Panamá. All in all Cinépolis operates more than 647 theatres (5,313 screens) globally, employing more than 37,000 people. He currently serves as Chairman of the Mexican Business Council and of the Morelia International Film Festival and serves on the Boards of BBVA Bancomer, the Mexican Competitiveness Institute, the Sundance Institute and the Harvard Board of Overseers. He was previously Mexico’s Representative to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and Technical Secretary of the Social Cabinet in the Executive Office of the President of Mexico. In addition he has worked for the World Bank and the United Nations Development Program in the areas of poverty and human development. In 2005 he was appointed as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and served as co-chair at the WEF’s Annual Meeting in 2012. Also in 2012, President Calderon appointed him as Chair of the B20, the G20’s Business Summit. He holds a BA in Economics from Harvard University, an MSc in Development Economics from the University of Oxford and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Most recently Mr. Ramírez was named Chairman of the newly formed Global Cinema Federation (GCF), a worldwide body representing the global interests of exhibitors in more than 90 territories. The industry’s two leading trade associations, NATO and UNIC, along with the 12 international cinema companies, are the founding members of the new group.