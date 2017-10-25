Cinépolis Plaza Satélite Cinema Becomes First “All-Laser” Multiplex in Mexico Powered by Barco Smart Laser Projectors

PRESS RELEASE

Sacramento, Calif. – 25 October 2017 Digital Cinema leader Barco and Cinépolis, the fourth largest cinema chain in the world, have partnered again to equip its new Plaza Satélite® theater in Mexico City with Barco’s Smart Laser projection, delivering the best overall movie presentation quality in Mexico while operating at a significantly lower cost than possible with traditional xenon-powered projectors.

Cinépolis continues its pioneering spirit as the first movie exhibitor in Mexico to offer laser-illuminated projection in every theater auditorium.

Barco Smart Laser projectors offer theater owners an ideal combination of best image quality and high operational efficiency, resulting in low total cost of ownership.

Barco is a firm believer that Mexico and Latin America are a strategic frontier for its cinema technologies and experiences, continually investing in infrastructure and support in the region.

Bringing cutting-edge cinema innovation to Mexico and beyond

Cinepolis partnered with Barco in the early 2000s to convert its cinemas to digital projection and has been pioneering its new technologies ever since, becoming the first exhibitor in Latin America to bring laser-illuminated movies and the Barco Escape immersive movie format to moviegoers. It recently expanded this long-standing cinema partnership with Barco to help grow its footprint in Mexico and around the world.

Now, recognizing the opportunity to further enhance the quality of its movie showings with laser projection, Cinépolis made the decision to equip its entire flagship theater in Mexico City with Barco laser projectors.

“Barco has always been a wonderful cinema partner, offering the very best technology and service so we can offer a superior moviegoing experience to our guests,” comments Gabriel Morales Becker, Digital Cinema Strategy Director for Cinépolis. “The operational efficiencies of its Smart Laser projectors – and the elimination of costly lamps and associated maintenance – allow us to upgrade our cinema experience for the lowest possible total cost of ownership.”

Ivan Cannau, Vice President for Barco Latin America concurs: “Cinépolis will enjoy tremendous advantages with their new all-laser multiplex – both from a customer satisfaction and loyalty perspective – and via improvements to their overall business performance resulting from significantly reduced operating expenses and risk across their entire cinema.”

Best image quality for the lowest total cost of ownership

Smart Laser cinema projectors offer the most cost-effective value proposition for exhibitors desiring to bring laser benefits to every screen in the multiplex. Cinépolis will be able to offer an even higher image quality in its mainstream auditoriums, thanks to the projectors’ superior contrast, brightness and color uniformity. Exhibitors can also reduce maintenance and simplify their operations, resulting in a low total cost of ownership. To date, Barco has installed more than 2,000 of these projectors around the world.

Superior products and local support complete the picture

As Cinépolis expands its theater circuit around the world, it can quickly and easily leverage Barco’s broad network of local service and parts centers and enjoy 24/7/365 onsite technical support through local service teams. In addition, Barco offers installation and advanced service certification training support in Mexico City, Mexico; Bogota, Colombia; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Sacramento, California and Miami, Florida.