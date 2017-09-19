Cinergy Entertainment to Donate Over 5% of Sales to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Cinergy Entertainment to Donate Over 5% of Sales to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Author Published September 19, 2017 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Cinergy Entertainment, a movie company specializing in family entertainment, is thrilled to announce that their Hurricane Harvey campaign from Friday, September 8th, 2017 was extremely successful. The total day sales for the company soared past expectations and the 5% of sales proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Hurricane Relief Fund.

 “We are proud of the patrons in each one of our Cinergy communities coming out this past Friday to support such a worthy cause,” said Cinergy Entertainment CEO Jeff Benson. “Thanks to the generosity of our customers, our donation will provide immediate relief for those directly affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

“We are deeply touched by the generosity of Cinergy Entertainment whose support will help United Way provide assistance to the thousands of individuals and families across our region whose lives have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Anna M. Babin, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston.

After the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, United Way of Greater Houston launched the United Way Relief Fund to help with storm-related needs and recovery in the community. One hundred percent of gift contributions to the Relief Fund goes to help those in the Greater Houston community recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

This weekend, Stephen King’s “IT” shattered box office records, with an opening of $123 million. “When we decided to launch a campaign to help out our fellow Texans, we wanted to be selective in the type of campaign we executed. Donating a portion of all sales including games, food, and fun was the right choice for us. We also factored in the highly anticipated movie ‘IT’ opening weekend would assist in maximizing the donation. We are humbled to be able to donate over 5% of our entire sales for the day to United Way,” stated Traci Hoey, Director of Marketing, Sales, & Special Events.

You can catch “IT” this weekend, still playing at Cinergy.

Visit www.cinergy.com for a listing of “IT” show times.

Tags Cinergy Entertainment Category Exhibition News Views 25
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

Cinemeccanica Debuts ESPARENA, the First Cinema Gaming Platform
Bardan Cinema Establishes Strategic Partnership with TK Architects to Develop State-of-the-Art Cinemas in the Americas and Caribbean
Christie Announces Retirement of Gerry Remers, Christie Canada President & COO
Barco Lobby Experience At ShowBiz Cinemas Wins Bronze APEX Award At Digital Signage Expo
Wanda Cinema Line Selects Dolby Atmos And Dolby Digital Cinema Processors For New Cinema Screens In China In 2016
National Amusements Announces USHIO as Their Exclusive Worldwide Provider of Xenon Bulbs

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *