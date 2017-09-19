Cinergy Entertainment to Donate Over 5% of Sales to Hurricane Harvey Relief

“We are deeply touched by the generosity of Cinergy Entertainment whose support will help United Way provide assistance to the thousands of individuals and families across our region whose lives have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Anna M. Babin, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston.

After the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, United Way of Greater Houston launched the United Way Relief Fund to help with storm-related needs and recovery in the community. One hundred percent of gift contributions to the Relief Fund goes to help those in the Greater Houston community recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

This weekend, Stephen King’s “IT” shattered box office records, with an opening of $123 million. “When we decided to launch a campaign to help out our fellow Texans, we wanted to be selective in the type of campaign we executed. Donating a portion of all sales including games, food, and fun was the right choice for us. We also factored in the highly anticipated movie ‘IT’ opening weekend would assist in maximizing the donation. We are humbled to be able to donate over 5% of our entire sales for the day to United Way,” stated Traci Hoey, Director of Marketing, Sales, & Special Events.

