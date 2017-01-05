CJ CGV Americas Names Theater Veteran Paul Richardson as First COO

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, CA – (January 5, 2016) – CJ CGV (www.cgv.co.kr), one of the world’s top-five multiplex theater companies and a total cinema solution provider operating 2,821 screens at 368 locations in seven countries, has named Paul Richardson as the first Chief Operating Officer of CJ CGV Americas. The move comes as the company looks to increase its presence in the U.S. marketplace. CJ CGV Americas currently operates a 3-screen cinema in Koreatown and has nearly completed a new 8-screen complex in Buena Park, CA, which will officially open on January 27 (more information on the grand opening is set to be announced later this month).

Previously Mr. Richardson had served as President & CEO of Sundance Cinemas and earlier in his career as President & CEO of Landmark Theaters.

Mr. Richardson stated, “My recent trip to tour CJ CGV’s theaters in Seoul was the eye-opener that sealed the deal. While there I witnessed the most innovative and creative thinking about the movie-going experience I’ve seen anywhere in the world.”

Mark Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of CJ CGV Americas, added, “We believe the timing is right to expand our footprint in the U.S., and we are putting significant resources behind the effort, including the hiring of Mr. Richardson to lead the way.”