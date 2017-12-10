Clarus XC Technology the Official Screen of CineAsia 2017

PRESS RELEASE

CINEASIA, HONG KONG, DECEMBER 10TH 2017 — Harkness Screens the world’s leading screen technology company and thought-leaders in on-screen brightness is once again delighted to confirm that Clarus XC technology is the screen of choice for 2D and 3D theatrical presentations during CineAsia 2017, the industry’s leading event for the Asian market.

The show’s auditorium in the Hong Kong Exhibition Centre features an 10.7m x 4.7m Clarus XC 170 screen used to showcase the latest showreels and movies from leading distributors both in 2D and 3D using RealD technology and Christie projection.

Designed to work with all polarized 3D systems and regarded as the premium screen of choice for all 3D presentations including polarized laser 3D due to its speckle reduction properties, Clarus XC screens create visibly deeper 3D content which draws in the audience creating a more captivating viewing experience. A whiter and more uniform look under projection mean that colors look visibly richer and more accurate both in 2D and 3D resulting in a more defined, sharper and crisper picture without the requirement to vibrate the screen.

“We’re delighted to continue our long association with CineAsia providing our Clarus XC technology for the fourth successive year, this time incorporating our brand new NanolastTM technology which improves the visual performance of the screen by creating an even smoother finish,” explains Richard Mitchell, VP Global Marketing & Commercial Development at Harkness Screens.

At its core, Clarus XC technology features 4th generation d-smooth coating technology which has specific properties more commonly seen in white screens. This technology enables Clarus XC screens to benefit from significantly wide viewing angles, improved color and contrast and better light distribution compared to traditional 3D silver screens.

The screen also features Harkness’ exclusive 4K Digital Perforation Pattern designed to improve sound transmission in the spoken range, reduce moiré effect often seen in 4K projection and increase light reflectivity.