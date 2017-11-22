Classic Cinemas Strengthens Strategy Partnership with GDC

PRESS RELEASE

BURBANK, Calif., November 22, 2017 — GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today that Classic Cinemas, one of the most innovative theatre circuits in the nation has agreed to expand its immersive audio technology strategy with the GDC Immersive Sound Solution featuring DTS:X® technology as part of an overall renovation to include luxury recliners and other VIP amenities.

Based on overwhelming audience approval, Charlestown 18 (St. Charles, IL) will increase the number of immersive sound auditoriums from two to six. In addition, four of the circuit’s historic locations, Cinema 12 (Carpentersville, IL.), Lake Theatre (Oak Park, IL.), North Riverside Luxury 6 (North Riverside, Ill.) and York Theatre (Elmhurst, IL.), will each upgrade three auditoriums to immersive sound. As a worldwide DTS:X licensee, GDC Technology will lead the effort to enhance all 16 auditoriums.

DTS:X technology is designed to transport audiences into a new dimension of sound immersion by moving sound objects to and through specific locations – in front of, behind, above and beside the audience – precisely where the creator intended. The inherent flexibility of DTS:X provides Classic Cinemas with the ability to offer their customers a compelling immersive experience by replicating a real-world sound environment.

“We have never sacrificed our commitment to installing the latest amenities,” said Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas. “We have paid particularly close attention to the latest technologies in sight and sound throughout our long history. As part of our mission to provide the outstanding experience we are known for and our customers deserve, we are quickly moving forward with upgrading 16 auditoriums with DTS:X immersive sound and other luxury amenities.”

According to Tony Adamson, GDC senior vice president, strategic planning, DTS:X offers Classic Cinemas a sound experience like no other and will set them apart from competitors. “For 17 years, GDC has worked with the industry to provide a wide-range of reliable digital cinema solutions. This commitment by Classic Cinemas proves audiences are the true winners when partners work together to improve the moviegoing experience,” said Mr. Adamson. “DTS:X allows Classic to uphold their three-decade-long tradition of putting the customer first.”

For more information about GDC Immersive Sound Solution and the latest GDC products and services, visit our website.