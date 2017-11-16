‘Coco’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film Ever in Mexico

Disney and Pixar’s Coco became the highest-earning film ever in Mexico on Wednesday.

It surpasses the previous leader, 2012’s The Avengers, which had earned 827 million pesos during its theatrical run, making it the best-performing film ever in local currency.

Coco — which takes place in Mexico and revolves around the local holiday Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) — premiered in the country on October 27, several weeks before its U.S. debut. It started in the top spot and has held that position for its first three weekends.

The next-highest grossing film of the year in Mexico is The Fate of the Furious with $36.3 million from the country.

Coco has now earned the equivalent of approximately $43.1 million and counting from its Mexico gross.

One caveat is that while it’s the highest-grossing film in Mexico in local currency, it does not yet hold that title if adjusting for exchange rates to American dollars at the time of theatrical release. Under that metric, it’s still trailing several films from the past few years including Furious 7, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Minions, Maleficent, Iron Man 3, Despicable Me 2, Instructions Not Included, The Avengers, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Toy Story 3, and Avatar.

Coco opens in the U.S. on November 22 and in China on November 23.