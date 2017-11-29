COMING SOON: ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Deadpool 2,’ ‘Rampage,’ and a Movie Made Entirely of Russian Dashboard Footage

Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

The Avengers are back! To fight…some sort of giant that seems to be after glowing rocks. At least they can count on the help of robot-Spider-man and other assorted superheroes to get the job done.

SMALLFOOT

It’s about yetis. It is the opposite of what humans think. TWIST.

LOVE, SIMON

Greg Berlanti brings us a thing that isn’t DC superheroes on the CW, yet somehow, we are all still expecting a crossover.

THE INCREDIBLES 2

The Incredibles welcome Laser-Beam-Eye-Electric-Fire-Baby to the family. Any other name would simply be unacceptable.

A WRINKLE IN TIME

Oprah lends a young girl her eyes so everyone can learn string theory and finally understand the third act of Interstellar.

DEADPOOL 2

Deadpool is Bob Ross. I can’t even make jokes about this. This is real.

RAMPAGE

Actual conversation between me and the movie industry when I heard that they were making a movie out of the 80’s arcade game:

Me: But…how?

Movie Industry: Dwayne Johnson.

Me: Say no more.

THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT

Wait this is based on true events, too? Aw man, the Horse Soldiers made me way less terrified to live on this planet. [Editor’s Note: “Horse Soldiers should always be capitalized]

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION

This trailer has some surprising answers to how a Blob reproduces.

PETER RABBIT

Domnhall Gleeson hates rabbits like they were Jedi. Get it? Because he was General Hux in Star Wars…never mind, forget it.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Oh, this whole thing is a musical. I didn’t get that from the first trailer.

HOSTILES

Racism and a whole lot of killing easily gets Hostiles the award of our most stressful trailer of the week.

A QUIET PLACE

A quiet trailer for A Quiet Place which seems to be a pretty quiet movie except for those terrifying sounds.

THE ROAD MOVIE

Remember when the headline said there was a movie made entirely out of Russian dashboard footage? This is a movie made entirely out of Russian dashboard footage.