COMING SOON: ‘Slender Man,’ ‘Truth or Dare,’ ‘Death Wish,’ and Other Movies About Armed Vehicles

Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.

We are kicking the new year off with a lot of guns, crime, and horror for you this week. And also two musicals. So please, enjoy trailers for things blowing up or people singing and dancing.

DEATH WISH

Dr. Bruce Willis goes from saving people to shooting them.

SLENDER MAN

Is Slender Man a Massachusetts local? Is this a regional thing?

TRUTH OR DARE

A little bit of It Follows and a little bit of Final Destination makes Mexican truth or dare some next level stuff.

LIKE ME

I have no idea what’s happening here but…I think I am scared?

OVERBOARD

We take a break from the horror for a rom-com remake with jet skis.

DEN OF THIEVES

And we are right back to guns and crime. Together at last.

MORTAL ENGINES

Peter Jackson puts cities on wheels in a world that seems to have been taken over by Burning Man. Now before you even say anything, yes, I do count the giant city harpoon projectile as a gun.

GRINGO

Sometimes dudes in luchador masks kidnap you in Mexico while trying to hand deliver the future of medical marijuana. Literally, everyone has been there.

SICARIO 2: SOLDADO

Get dirty, no rules, guns, helicopters. Stuff blows up.

OCEAN’S 8

It’s like Ocean’s 11, but slightly different.

ANNIHILATION

I have long suspected that the world would be destroyed by a trippy rainbow cloud with fangs. Now here is the proof.

THE 15:17 TO PARIS

Clint Eastwood made a movie based on a true story using the real people from said story.

THE COMMUTER

Ah, another movie about trains. Now you must ask yourself: did that cop say “take them out” or “taken out”? Yeah, thats right. #SharedUniverse

GAME NIGHT

Next time your friend invites you to a murder mystery party, you will know that your dog will probably be saturated in human blood.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is the sequel to Mamma Mia! leaving us to naturally assume the third instalment in the trilogy will be Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! My My, How Can I Resist You?

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS

We send you off on a happy note with this sort of Beauty and The Beast meets Alice in Wonderland singy-dancy scenario right here.