COMING SOON: ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Ghost in the Shell,’ ‘Pirates’ Sequel, and More!

We’ve got a long list of trailers for you this week on BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! So many beasts, monsters, hostages, robots, witches, revenge stories, explosions, car wrecks, cannibals and also one about a pretty garden.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Consider this a trigger warning. They sing the Beauty and the Beast song in this final trailer. I was going to write something witty and hilarious here but as soon as I hear them singing “tale as old as time…” the water works just turn right on.

LIFE

Astronauts go to catch a pod from Mars and they discover alien life inside. It is a scary monster and it does scary monster things.

GHOST IN THE SHELL

Naked invisible robot Scarlett Johansson runs shooting the guns and making people melt (or pixelate?) all over town. I’m pretty sure I saw giants in there, too.

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES

Zombie Pirates. Zombie bird. Zombie shark. Johnny Cash song. Johnny Cash would have been a good pirate.

RAW

A coming-of-age story about a vegetarian in a family of veterinarians who eats meat for the very first time and stuff gets REALLY weird.

AFTERMATH

Grandpa Arnold plans a welcome home party but a bunch of stuff explodes and now he has to cross the country to hunt down a man who made his family explode for an apology. Sometimes revenge is really subtle.

COLLIDE

A car gets real messed up real quick, Anthony Hopkins holds a girl hostage, Ben Kingsley seems to be a pimp and then even more cars get messed up. It’s a love story.

SNATCHED

The second trailer for SNATCHED is out and yes there are many jokes…but did anyone else notice Amy Schumer doing capoeira in there?

THIS BEAUTIFUL FANTASTIC

Waffles. Toothbrushes. Books. Garden. Mechanical bird.

THE BLACKCOAT’S DAUGHTER

When I heard this title, I thought it was going to be about the American revolution. Turns out those were “redcoats” not “blackcoats.” This was much scarier and I was not prepared at all. Don’t make my mistake. This is a horror film. Be prepared.

THE LOST CITY OF Z

Another trailer for THE LOST CITY OF Z. That city is still lost. They are still looking for it and willing to ruin their personal lives to find it.

THE BEGUILED

Colin Farrell is found in the woods and taken back to a house of a bunch of blonde women who give him sponge baths and feed him. Somehow, it does not seem to work out very well for him.