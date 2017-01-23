COMING SOON: ‘Logan,’ ‘Power Rangers,’ ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,’ ‘The Belko Experiment,’ ‘Wilson,’ and a French Animated Movie

This week on BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! we have mutants, super heroes, kings, killer co-workers, and at least two trailers with children falling down. Kind of a weird thing to notice but see how many you can spot. Here are some trailers.

LOGAN

The third solo Wolverine movie has Logan as an old man, still punch-stabbing people and hanging out with Professor X…all while taking care of a little girl. It is also an X-Men movie that features X-Men comics in the movie and even explains why the movies are so different from the comics. So meta.

THE BELKO EXPERIMENT

The guy who wrote Guardians of the Galaxy wrote a movie where co-workers are trapped in an office building and are forced to kill each other.

KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD

A retelling of the classic tale of King Arthur. All your favorite characters will be back for medieval combat…including a fiery skull monster, bleeding chess piece, and a massive elephant.

WILSON

Based on the Daniel Clowes graphic novel of the same name, Woody Harrelson is Wilson. He is whatever you call the opposite of a people person. He also discovers he is a father, fights balloons, and makes fun of Nazis.

POWER RANGERS

A reeboot of the 90’s TV series. Teenagers get super powers from coins while Bryan Cranston tells them how to make a giant robot to fight evil Elizabeth Banks’ giant gold monster.

MY LIFE AS A ZUCCHINI

Some would say that tiny claymation child getting hit in the face with a snowball is the universal language. Still, they dubbed this French film so we can now enjoy it in English.