COMING SOON: ‘Black Panther,’ ‘The New Mutants,’ ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Justice League,’ ‘Pacific Rim Uprising,” and More

Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.

Dear readers, please believe we have a pile of superhero trailers for you. But fear not! If superheroes are not your thing, we got some other stuff in there too. We even got a documentary in there. BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down!. Keeping it classy.

BLACK PANTHER

Black Panther is coming with secret royal handshakes, trap door escapes, triceratops masks, and magic melty clothes.

THE NEW MUTANTS

Not only is the next entry in the X-Men franchise much more horror than your regular superhero movie, but they added a definite article to the title. That’s how you know it’s scary.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Luke gets to speak in this one. And so does Chewy’s new alien-penguin-cat-friend.

JUSTICE LEAGUE

The Justice League unites to punch a bunch of space bugs. Aquaman can only be described as “stoked.”

PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN

One trailer with Wonder Woman was not enough this week. In fact, the world needed three Wonder Woman movies in one year.

PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING

The first Pacific Rim was about giant robots fighting giant monsters from a hole in the sea. The second Pacific Rim is also about giant robots fighting giant monsters from a hole in the sea…but with Tupac in the soundtrack.

THE OSIRIS CHILD

When the government decided to blow up an entire planet (or something) to stop a space prison riot, a dude decides to fight them and save his daughter from getting blown up in the process.

IT HAPPENED IN LA

A film that raises very interesting points about chanting beads, crack, and palm trees.

BLOCKERS (Restricted Trailer)

Look away, sensitive-eyed readers, as 16 time WWE champion John Cena teaches the rest of us how to decipher teenage emoji sexting.

THOROUGHBREADS (Restricted Trailer)

I thought this movie was going to be about horses.

FRANK SERPICO

Yeah. He is that Serpico. The Serpico from Serpico.

KEEP WATCHING

If you so choose to go to this one-night-only Halloween screening, you would be watching a movie about people watching people being watched.

ALL I SEE IS YOU

Speaking of watching, this is a movie about eyes.