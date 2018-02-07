COMING SOON: ‘Deadpool, Meet Cable,’ and Super Bowl Trailers & TV Spots

Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.

DEADPOOL, MEET CABLE

Deadpool gets a new mutant friend and shots are fired at a certain “league” and their visual effects.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Can we say that Han is Flying…Solo in the next Star Wars spin-off? No, we can’t. Not only are there a bunch of other people with him, but that pun is unacceptable.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

The new dinosaur/mutant/crime-against-nature seems to feed on dreams. Also humans. It still eats humans.

SKYSCRAPER

The Rock as we have never seen him before: with 25% less leg. Somehow, he still manages to kick 100% ass. A building’s ass, to be specific.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT

Tom Cruise teams up with Superman to run over every motorcyclist, blow everything up, and punch bathrooms.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

The new TV spot is shorter than the trailer but still reminds us that a lot of superheroes are going to be running around in slow motion.

RED SPARROW

LIFE OF THE PARTY

HEREDITARY

Is that dude living in a dollhouse? Is this a scary Downsizing? I’m probably missing something.

THE VANISHING OF SIDNEY HALL

Books! A mystery! Burning stuff!

THE HURRICANE HEIST

Stealing things DURING a hurricane is much different from stealing your own personal hurricane and keeping it as a pet. It could have gone either way from the title.

DISOBEDIENCE

THE HOUSEMAID

Do you want more forbidden love? Why not with horror?

LOOKING GLASS

Nic Cage is a voyeur and/or murderer with a snake in his bathtub.