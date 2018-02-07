COMING SOON: ‘Deadpool, Meet Cable,’ and Super Bowl Trailers & TV Spots
Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.
DEADPOOL, MEET CABLE
Deadpool gets a new mutant friend and shots are fired at a certain “league” and their visual effects.
SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY
Can we say that Han is Flying…Solo in the next Star Wars spin-off? No, we can’t. Not only are there a bunch of other people with him, but that pun is unacceptable.
JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM
The new dinosaur/mutant/crime-against-nature seems to feed on dreams. Also humans. It still eats humans.
SKYSCRAPER
The Rock as we have never seen him before: with 25% less leg. Somehow, he still manages to kick 100% ass. A building’s ass, to be specific.
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT
Tom Cruise teams up with Superman to run over every motorcyclist, blow everything up, and punch bathrooms.
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR
The new TV spot is shorter than the trailer but still reminds us that a lot of superheroes are going to be running around in slow motion.
RED SPARROW
LIFE OF THE PARTY
HEREDITARY
Is that dude living in a dollhouse? Is this a scary Downsizing? I’m probably missing something.
THE VANISHING OF SIDNEY HALL
Books! A mystery! Burning stuff!
THE HURRICANE HEIST
Stealing things DURING a hurricane is much different from stealing your own personal hurricane and keeping it as a pet. It could have gone either way from the title.
DISOBEDIENCE
THE HOUSEMAID
Do you want more forbidden love? Why not with horror?
LOOKING GLASS
Nic Cage is a voyeur and/or murderer with a snake in his bathtub.
