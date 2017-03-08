COMING SOON: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2,’ ‘King Arthur,’ ‘Colossal,’ ‘Dean,’ ‘The Devil’s Candy,’ ‘Mine’ and More!

Another exciting week here on BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! We bring to you trailers full of aliens, giants, monsters, sword fights, war, and way more sharks than you would expect.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2

Chris Pratt with a gun and a raccoon fight a squid, spaceships and a sentient Oscar statue.

ALIEN: COVENANT

A romantic get-away to space gets slightly side tracked by wiggly space monsters who may or may not be harvesting wheat.

T2: TRAINSPOTTING

11 years after the original we get a sequel that takes place 20 years after the events of the first movie. If that was too much math for you, just remember that this the sequel to TRAINSPOTTING and not TERMINATOR.

KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD

Eric Bana sneaks children out of a castle while a drought reveals a sword in a stone that plays Led Zeppelin. Exactly how it was recorded in this history books. The history books of Camelot.

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES

We get to see a young Jack Sparrow before he had the title of “Captain” or the facial hair of Tony Stark. Turns out he upset a bunch of zombies.

COLOSSAL

A giant monster destroys Seoul and it may be because of…

you know what….I’m going to keep this one spoiler free. A giant monster destroys Seoul. Yeah. That’s right.

SONG TO SONG

If you ever wanted to watch a Ryan Goseling movie in which he chewed on peoples feet and went to music festivals, then you need look no further.

DEAN

Demetri Martin grieves his moms death by drawing a bunch of weird stuff while his dad grieves a different way. Notice how Gillian Jacobs is dressed A LOT like Olive Oil from Popeye.

THEIR FINEST

This war movie about making war movies happens to be one of two war movies about The Battle of Dunkirk coming out this summer. Also this one is a comedy.

SPARK: A SPACE TAIL

Space monkeys have a problem with an evil emperor monkey. There are other animals, too. They also seem to have major beef with the evil emperor monkey.

MY ENTIRE HIGH SCHOOL SINKING INTO THE SEA

Seagull vs. Shark, earthquakes, head exploding, lunch lady fight scene, more sharks, cotton swab x-ray. Yeah. It’s all in there.

THE DEVIL’S CANDY

It is a bunch of scary stuff. Paintings are scary. Track suits are scary. Mops are scary. Now even candy is scary.

THE PROMISE

This film was inspired by true events. I’m going to go right ahead and assume the part where he says, “Be careful” and stuff immediately starts exploding was one of those true events.

MINE

Armie Hammer has to survive for 52 hours in a desert while fighting wolves and dust storms and purple couches.