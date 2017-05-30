COMING SOON: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Valerian,’ ‘The House,’ and (Eventually) All of the Universal Monsters

We’ve got new trailers for you this week! Most of them are made up of new footage from movies that are yet to be released, as you would expect, while one of them is made up entirely of footage from movies that have existed for decades. We keep you on your toes here at BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down!

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

When the words “Based on the” came up, I was really hoping it was going to continue on with “TRUE STORY.” Turns out it was a graphic novel so this has not actually happened…yet.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tony Stark, inventor of robot suits that talk to the user, has to awkwardly reach over Peter Parker to open the door of his automobile? Nice try, Tony. We all know you were going in for the hug.

LOGAN LUCKY

Calm down, Fox is not rebooting Wolverine with a more family friendly direction. This is a movie about Nascar and bank robberies.

Dark Universe

Hey, remember those trailers we put out for THE MUMMY? Turns out it is part of a shared universe with a bunch of other rebooted monsters. Although Universal’s DRACULA UNTOLD from 2014 and WOLFMAN from 2010 were indeed reboots but did not make the cut.

Wish Upon

Before you even ask: yes. The tagline is, “Be careful what you wish for.”

The House (Red Band Trailer)

Underground casinos. Is that a thing? I seriously have no idea. I have never heard of such a concept and to further educate myself, I will approach this film as if it were a documentary about the subject.

Despicable Me 3

At the 1:32 mark in this trailer, the Minions run past a poster for the movie SING which was another movie that Illumination made last year, but in the DESPICABLE ME universe it looks like it is people singing instead of anthropomorphic animals and now I just have so many questions that will never get answered.

Wonder

It is not WONDER WOMAN nor is it WONDERSTRUCK. It is the other movie coming out this year with “wonder” in the title. And nothing else in the title. Just ‘Wonder.” The movie is called WONDER.

The Glass Castle

Unlike VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS this movie was actually based on a true story. There is a lot less aliens and trippy space rainbows but you do get bill collectors and family members yelling at each other so it evens out?