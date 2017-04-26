COMING SOON: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ ‘Kingsman: Golden Circle,’ ‘Detroit,’ and more!

This week on BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down we have some indie movies with red band trailers, some with animated animals and smart children that manipulate the lives of the adults around them, the history of Detroit, spies, and some movie about something called a “Jedi.”

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Enjoy beautiful landscapes of islands and exotic alien red dust planet before everything blows up and the Jedi maybe come to an end.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE

Yes, there are many spies in dapper suits and fighting dudes with no arms and a submarine car, however, did anyone else think Colin Firth was Rob Lowe reprising his role of a Young Number Two from Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me?

THE LITTLE HOURS (Red Band Trailer)

This is the raunchiest trailer for a movie about nuns and donkeys I have ever witnessed.

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (Red Band Trailer)

A grieving mother needs no more than three billboards to unleash chaos upon her hometown. The situation escalates from words to molotov cocktails very quickly.

BUSTER’S MAL HEART

This is a movie about a mountain man preparing for the end of the world. And a slice of pizza floating in a pool…and Santa.

DETROIT

DETROIT takes us back to 1967 to teach us about a scary thing that happened in the USA that people may not have even heard about.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD (Restricted Trailer)

Samuel L. Jackson yells his favorite curse word (catchphrase?) while Ryan Reynolds also yells more curse words and then the whole trailer is about that curse word. All while listening to Whitney Houston. Oh! Because of the Bodyguard! I see what they did there.

AMERICAN ASSASSIN

This young man’s vacation went poorly due to machine guns. He decides to get vengeance on terrorists. Michael Keaton helps.

FERDINAND

John Cena plays a friendly bull who is good at breaking things, enjoys balloons, and is friends with a goat. No, this is not a documentary.

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: THE EPIC FIRST MOVIE

Kevin Hart and Ed Helms debate whether or not a cape alone qualifies someone as a superhero. Sound off on the comments below to tell us if you are Team Kevin or Team Ed on this issue that is taking the internet by storm. Also, there is a trailer for a movie where two kids hypnotize their principal.

THE BOOK OF HENRY

From the dude who made Jurassic World comes a movie about a kid who is crazy good at math and becomes a vigilante with his sidekick mom. That description makes it sound way more like a superhero origin story than it actually is.