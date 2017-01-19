COMING SOON: A Mysterious Untitled Movie, ‘CHiPs,’ ‘XX,’ ‘Tommy’s Honour,’ ‘The Girl With All The Gifts,’

COMING SOON: A Mysterious Untitled Movie, ‘CHiPs,’ ‘XX,’ ‘Tommy’s Honour,’ ‘The Girl With All The Gifts,’

Author Published January 19, 2017 Comments 0

This week we have buddy cops, zombie kids, an anthology of horrors, scottish golfers, and even…A MYSTERY TRAILER! Not for a mystery movie, I mean more like we don’t know what movie it is even for. Yeah, you get it. Exciting stuff here on BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down!

CHiPs

Michael Peña in another buddy cop action comedy. This time he is an FBI agent going undercover as an officer of the California Highway Patrol to make a movie reboot of a 70’s tv show.

Tommy’s Honour

A golf movie based on a true story, featuring people with red hair and some great hats.

XX

A horror anthology of four films, all from female directors, featuring what might be the creepiest panda in recorded history.

The Girl With All The Gifts

Zombie children are strapped down to chairs for education purposes. No touching!

Untitled A24 Film

And now for our mystery entry: A24 put out a trailer for a movie. We don’t know its name. We don’t know when it comes out. Not entirely sure what it is even about…you know what, just watch the trailer.

Category Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis Views 55
Diogo Hausen

Related posts

‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Tops $260M, Surpasses ‘The Incredibles’ Lifetime Gross On Wednesday; ‘Jurassic World’ Nears $570M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Hits $52.6M In Eight Days; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Sits As $36M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Remains #1 On Tuesday With $6.44M; ‘Jurassic World’ #2 With $4.84M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ #3 With $3.99M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ #4 With $3.21M
Universal Pictures International Reaches $3 Billion In Record Time

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *