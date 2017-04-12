COMING SOON: New Trailers for Summer Superheroes, Sci-Fi, and Shared Universes

BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down brings you a special round up of new trailers for all things super heroic, scientific-fictitious and/or part of a larger shared universe.

THOR: RAGNAROK

Nets and chains may break his realm but Hulks and haircuts won’t hurt him. Of course by “him” we mean Thor, the god of thunder, who is now fighting for Jeff Goldblum’s amusement.

VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS

Whoa, those clouds are super trippy. So is the monster salamander thing with no eyes. And so is absolutely everything else in this movie that seems to only have like three humans in it.

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

In the summer of 2017, moviegoers will be able to see the knights of the round table in KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD and in this here TRANSFORMERS movie. It is important that movie patrons get to choose whether they see medieval knights fighting giant fire skull monsters or exploding dinosaur robots.

JUSTICE LEAGUE

If you were wondering where all the humor and comic relief went in BATMAN V. SUPERMAN, turns out they were all right here in the JUSTICE LEAGUE trailer all along.

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING

While paling around with his amazing friends, Spider-Man enjoys crashing pool parties, multiple costume changes and going on ferry boat cruises with Iron Man.

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES

We’ve seen apes in the city, we’ve seen apes in the woods, but apes in the snow AND in the water?!

ATOMIC BLONDE

Charlize Theron beats dudes up with fist, foot, gun, power cable, fridge, stick, car, floor, physics, and 80’s music. James McAvoy helps.

ALL EYEZ ON ME

A 2pac biopic with a Demetrius Shipp Jr. playing Tupac Shakur. He is not the same Tupac actor from STRAIGHT OUT OF COMPTON (that was Marcc Rose) nor is he the same Tupac actor from NOTORIOUS (that was Anthony Mackie)…but it does have Jamal Woolard who was the same Biggie Smalls from NOTORIOUS.

BAYWATCH

The all-new BAYWATCH is all comedy and all aware of its own slow motion running. If you are wondering how this particular trailer qualified for this entry, it is because any more starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson counts as a superhero movie.

ENTER THE WARRIORS GATE

Speaking of former WWE superstars, Dave Bautista in a movie where a video game that turns into real life. No, not like PIXELS. This is a different thing.