COMING SOON: ‘The Post,’ ‘Game Night,’ ‘The Shape of Water,’ and Garden Gnomes

Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.

Laughter, they say, is the best medicine and we have a lot of comedy for you on this week. Let’s try out the new slogan: BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Almost the same thing as medicine.

THE POST

Steven Spielberg directs a film about White House leaks during the Vietnam War. No word on a time-bending Anthony Scaramucci cameo, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

THE DISASTER ARTIST

James Franco saying “OH HI, MARK” gets stuck in my head for days every time I watch a trailer for this film. Even after this one. Where he doesn’t even say it.

GAME NIGHT

A murder mystery party is a real murder mystery but no one knows it ain’t a party. So it’s basically Clue, if Clue had Winston from New Girl in it.

DOWNSIZING

Would you make yourself tiny? Spiders would be terrifying but you could ride a bird or maybe a squirrel to work. These are things to think about.

A PRAYER BEFORE DAWN

A24 brings us a Thai prison kickbox fighty-time movie shot in a real-life prison. I did not know that prisons in Thailand had organized intramural sports.

I, TONYA

We showed you a tease last week, here is the full figure skating glory.

FIFTY SHADES FREED

The worlds most famous kinky sex couple spices up their relationship by getting married, passing logging trucks, and putting guns in their pants.

FOREVER MY GIRL

Country music star gets hit with the ol’ one-two by his ex. First, punched in the stomach and then finding out he has a daughter.

EARLY MAN

Claymation stone age people seem unsatisfied killing rabbits and we all finally learn the origins of bread.

SHERLOCK GNOMES

Gnomes. Puns. Fart jokes. More puns.

PERMANENT

A girl gets a perm in the 80’s. A dad wears a wig…OH wow, that’s was Rain Wilson. The mustache threw me way off.

THE SHAPE OF WATER (Red Band Trailer)

Michael Shannon’s Mustard Fingers would be a fantastic title for this (or any) movie, but this one seems to be more about a humanoid water monster rather than mustard fingers.