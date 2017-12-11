COMING SOON: ‘Ready Player One,’ ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse,’ ‘Alita: Battle Angel,’ ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,’ and Horse Stuff

Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.

Dinosaurs, horses, bears, birds, spiders, VR, and robots outnumber the humans in this week’s trailers, just like they do in real life. Thanks for coming back to the Throw Down!

READY PLAYER ONE

Depeche Mode, Delorians, and David Lee Roth guide us through a universe of literal and figurative easter eggs.

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

Welcome to the feature film party, Miles Morales.

MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE

It has maze running, train gunning, brain probing, and even Littlefinger punching.

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL

For our readers who can’t tell the difference between this and Ghost In The Shell, this is the American made anime/manga movie where the android lady who wakes up confused has giant anime eyes.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

If it is a Jurrasic movie, then Jeff Goldblum finds a way. Also, that line…finds a way.

7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE

This happened to people. #stressedout

LEAN ON PETE

A story about a boy and a horse that he can’t get attached to. Guess what happens? That’s right. The boy can’t chew his food.

THOROUGHBREDS

Following a movie about a horse, you thought we were going to have a little equestrian section here didn’t you? You were wrong. This is about human breeds.

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

Now with no Kevin Spacey in it.

PADDINGTON 2

Now with no Weinstein distributing it.

YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE

The sequel to 2010’s I’m Still Here picks up where Joaquin Pheonix’s aspiring rap career…wait, you’re telling me even though it has the same actor and title this is not at all related to I’m Still Here? Seriously? Too bad.

BIRDBOY: THE FORGOTTEN CHILDREN

Here is some real grim stuff for an animated feature. Like, real grim.

MIDNIGHT SUN

A girl is allergic to the sun so she stays up all night and sleeps during the day. In other words, she is a teenager.