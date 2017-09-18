COMING SOON: ‘Red Sparrow,’ ‘Downsizing,’ and Holiday Films!

Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.

We are back for more sweet coming soon action with a bunch of holiday movie trailers to remind you that summertime fun is dead and now you have to buy gifts for your family. Enjoy!

THE COMMUTER

Liam Neeson can’t even ride a train without someone mixing him up in a weird scheme that, I’m guessing, somehow involves his family.

THE DISASTER ARTIST

So much hair blowing in the wind. So many Franco’s. So many questions.

DOWNSIZING

It’s a movie about shrinking people! They’re so tiny!

THE SQUARE

What is art? This movie confirms that no one has any idea. Also, a chimpanzee.

RED SPARROW

Is she at the same spy school that Black Widow went to? Do all the femme fatales go to the same boarding school? Do they all have code names that are a color/animal combination? Is that how it works in Russia?

INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY

Scary Hands McKey Fingers is back to steal all your screams from your scream hole all while leaving greasy footprints on your walls.

LADY BIRD

If you ever wished a snobby high school student threw themselves out of a car mid-snobby conversation, well then, this is the movie for you.

SUPER TROOPERS 2 (Red Band Trailer)



17 years after the original. We thought we would never see it…but the time is meow.

THE FOREIGNER

Did you catch that moment where Jackie Chan goes all Batman for a second by the fridge?

FLATLINERS

Med students decide to recreational drugs are too soft for them so they abuse their school’s resources and start temporarily killing themselves.

LAST FLAG FLYING

Steve Carell rocks a champion mustache. Laurence Fishburne and Bryan Cranston also have facial hair, but can they compete with that moustache? That is not for me to judge. I am just here to present trailers.

GEMINI

This trailer teaches us that best friends kill each other all the time. Maybe now you will think twice before you use that #BFF.

THE SOUND

She said, “there’s no such thing as ghosts.” Guess what happened next? Go ahead! Guess! [SPOILER ALERT: It’s ghosts!]

ONLY THE BRAVE

What mask was that dude’s kid wearing? It was simultaneously Batman, Iron Man, Black Panther and Optimus Prime. Does anyone know what that mask was? I need to know. I need to know so bad I couldn’t even focus on the one minute and 28 seconds of a mountain exploding that followed it.

BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN

This is, like, the third time in a row we have had a new Madea Halloween trailer.

THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS

Here is the story of how Dickens wrote a story that would one day be told with Muppets.

DADDY’S HOME 2

Big manly, mouth-kissing men doing dad things. Things like drinking beer, crying, and being John Cena.

BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS

If big manly, mouth-kissing men isn’t your thing you can enjoy weirdly attached and/or criticizing moms while Justin Hartley goes spread eagle to get his parking cone waxed.

FIFTY SHADES FREED

Holidays continue after the holiday season ends and Fifty Shades will be there to make Valentine’s Day sexy again with chandeliers, rippling abs, and guns.

Happy Holidays from BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down!…in mid-September.