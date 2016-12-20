Coming Soon: Trailers for ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘The Boss Baby,’ and a Bunch of Cats

A Bye Bye man, business babies, bank heists, and snatched ladies. Are all of these trailers connected in the latest Hollywood shared universe?

No. Not at all. But they are all coming soon… Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer ThrowDown!

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Obvious Spoiler Alert: the highly-anticipated sequel will likely feature robots that we know are robots and robots that we don’t know are robots, much like Thanksgiving dinner at your in-laws’ house.

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS

Hey, remember that time last week when we posted a trailer for The Fate of the Furious? Well, that wasn’t so much a teaser trailer as it was a trailer for the trailer so here is the real trailer. Don’t worry, like all good Christmas carols, it still has snowmobiles, explosions and The Rock.

DUNKIRK

Christopher Nolan tells the story of the Battle of Dunkirk where, according to infallible sources such as Wikipedia and the film’s official synopsis, British and Allied forces were forced to evacuate France and fight for their very survival.

THE BYE BYE MAN

Don’t say it! Don’t think it! Well, we already said it like four times so here it is again: The Bye Bye Man

KEDI

The trailer for The Bye Bye Man was scary so here is Kedi. A feature length documentary about cats roaming the streets of Istanbul. That’s right. The internet’s prayers have been answered.

SNATCHED

Just in time for Mothers Day, Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn get Snatched on a mother/daughter vacation.

UNFORGETTABLE

Katherine Heigl stars as Tessa Connover who goes, as we say in the medical world, straight cray-cray after her ex-husband gets remarried.

GOING IN STYLE

Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin retire exactly how we imagine they would: by robbing a bank.

THE BOSS BABY

Alec Baldwin explains this trailer to us so I don’t have to. Everyone wins.

