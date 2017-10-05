COMING SOON: ‘Roman J. Isreal, Esq.’ ‘Molly’s Game,’ ‘Wonder Wheel,’ and a Giant Alien Rainbow

Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.

This week we bring you sacred deer, fire bears, voyeuristic hummingbirds and a bunch more stuff that sounds super weird taken out of context. Although, to be fair, most of it was pretty weird in context. BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! bringing quality motion picture weirdness, straight to your internet.

THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER

The director of The Lobster brings us this upcoming title. Raising the pressing question, will his next film with Colin Farrell also involve an animal in the title?

ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ.

Was that last trailer not enough Colin Farrell for you? See another three seconds of him in this trailer, along with “an enema of sunshine” brought to us by Denzel.

WONDER WHEEL

Sound off in the comments below if you agree: Anytime I hear that carnival music in a trailer, I instantly expect it to be a horror movie. This isn’t horror…but she holds a knife in a threatening way, so I guess it comes close?

MOLLY’S GAME

Underground casinos are commonplace in many neighborhoods across the United States. But just how many of them are cool enough to get Michael Cera to show up?

ONLY THE BRAVE

This trailer sort of makes this movie seem to be about the bear on fire. Like if it were some sort of ancient spirit that just comes through wrecking forests and they are the Fire Bear Busters that were hired to extinguish its eternal flame. Sony, if you are reading this I want a writers’ credit on that movie when you make it.

PITCH PERFECT 3

Finally, a film that warns you of the dangerous and treacherous life that is being an a cappella singer… for the third time.

THE CURRENT WAR

Oh, I see what they did there. The CURRENT war. Like electricity. It’s not speaking of the present time at all!

ANNIHILATION

Natalie Portman fights humanity’s greatest enemy: a colorful rainbow blob that may or may not be turning people into plants. Is it weird that I am kind of on the rainbow blob’s side?

MAYA DARDEL

A retired writer seeks out an heir to her publishing kingdom. Lots of hummingbirds in the mix.

DARKEST HOUR

If you didn’t get enough of the battle of Dunkirk this summer, you get to have some more on Thanksgiving. Now with Commissioner Gordon playing Winston Churchill.

KILLS ON WHEELS

Dudes in wheelchairs commit some murder. Hungary ain’t afraid to go there.

THE STAR

I would have taken her up on that belly rub. Just saying…