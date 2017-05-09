Concession Foods Industry Leader Opens New Colorado Location

PRESS RELEASE

If you love foods like popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones, you’ll be happy to know Colorado is now home to the newest branch location of Gold Medal Products Co., the global leader for concession food equipment and supplies. Formerly operating as American Concession Supply, Gold Medal – Colorado will serve as the region’s expert resource for the concession industry.

Pete Bakala is Gold Medal’s vice president of branch operations and sales. He shares his enthusiasm about the expansion by stating, “The energy of this region is exciting! From schools to movie theatres, grocery stores, tourist attractions and more, we want to contribute to the sense of community that makes this area such a great place to live, work and play.”

Gold Medal – Colorado is located at 2450 Airport Boulevard, Unit F in Aurora, Colorado. Its showroom will house a variety of product lines including popcorn poppers, cotton candy makers, Sno-Kone®machines, hot dog grills, fryers and much more.

The addition of the Colorado location marks a total of 15 markets Gold Medal serves throughout the country. President, Adam Browning shares, “We welcome Gold Medal – Colorado as our newest branch! As a local business backed by the power of a global leader, it represents an opportunity to continue developing our brand and business in the region, strengthening existing relationships and building new ones. We are dedicated to earning our customers’ trust and serving as the preferred provider of concession food equipment and supplies.”