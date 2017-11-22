CTC Re-launches with Renewed Vision to Support the Global Cinema Industry

PRESS RELEASE

UNIC CINEMA DAYS, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, 22ND NOVEMBER 2017 — CTC, previously the sub-committee of the International Moving Image Society (BKSTS) has announced a significant re-launch with a renewed vision of supporting the global cinema industry at its awards night held in London on November 21st.

CTC with the endorsement and support of IMIS, has now become a completely independent, not-for-profit industry organization focused on bringing organizations, professionals, and students together from across the world to share knowledge and expertise related to cinema technology with the aim of improving the experience for movie-goers.

“CTC has been on significant voyage of re-discovery and renewal over the past two years adding new people and expertise to make the organization truly global in its outlook. “The industry is currently undertaking significant change and faces certain challenges and threats over the coming years,” explains Richard Mitchell, President of CTC (and also VP Global Marketing at Harkness Screens). We believe that there is an inherent need to bring the entire cinema community closer together from filmmakers through to exhibitors and manufacturers to address some of the pressing issues relating to technology and presentation of content and create an improved final product for the movie-goer,” Mitchell adds.

As well as providing guidance and support to exhibitors from large multinationals through to small independent operators, CTC engages in a number of activities aimed at educating and improving the movie-going experience. These include research projects, white papers, training courses, lectures, technical handbooks, educational visits, seminars, web seminars, networking events, projectionist certification (in conjunction with regional cinema associations) and CTC is also a driving influence behind one of the industry’s leading technical journals, Cinema Technology Magazine.

“Technology and innovation continue to drive change not just across the cinema industry but in the way consumers digest and interact with content. CTC, with its impartial approach and breadth of expertise, hopes to enable the cinema industry to understand the opportunities new technology can provide, how and when new technologies might be implemented, what the industry standards of today and tomorrow might mean and how they might be adhered to, how to make better use of the technology that exists today resolved and ultimately what makes a better future for cinema,” explains Mitchell.

As well as implementing a new internal structure comprising of an Executive Board and a Board of Governors, CTC is creating a new fifteen-person Advisory Council to help provide steering and support on key focus areas and future outputs for the organization to ensure these are aligned to the objectives of the industry. To that end, CTC is seeking volunteers engaged in the cinema industry from across the globe who share the vision of improving the movie-going experience to nominate themselves to join the advisory council and help shape a better future for the cinema industry.

The new look CTC will begin offering membership opportunities to professionals and organizations from January 2018 and will announce further details of these in due course.

For further information on CTC including membership opportunities, visit www.cinema-technology.com or email info@cinema-technology.com