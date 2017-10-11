D-BOX collaborates with Ster-Kinekor theatres for the very first time on the installation of 4 new D-BOX venues in South Africa

PRESS RELEASE

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Oct. 11, 2017) – D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX”) (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive motion cinema seating technology and Ster-Kinekor, a division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd., the largest cinema exhibitor on the African continent, are proud to announce an agreement to install D-BOX high-fidelity motion seats in four auditoriums.

Situated in Johannesburg (Rosebank Mall and Mall of Africa), Cape Town (Cavendish Square), and Durban (Gateway Shopping Mall), the theatres will cater to a growing number of movie-goers who are looking for premium entertainment experiences.

With considerable success on nearly 650 screens in more than 35 countries and a growing fan base, this agreement is one more step in their plans to build on the global presence of the D-BOX brand.

“This is our first venture in South Africa, so it’s a great honour to collaborate with a prestigious and innovative exhibitor like Ster-Kinekor” says Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. “As we see it, these new auditoriums are more proof that movie-goers all over the world are looking for unique entertainment experiences.”

One of the attributes that makes D-BOX so valuable is the intelligent flexibility of their seating configuration because it can be adjusted as business grows. This makes D-BOX the perfect solution for theatres of all sizes, particularly exhibitors like Ster-Kinekor that are focused on long-term growth.

“One of the reasons Ster-Kinekor is at the top of their game is because they understand that the best way to compete in today’s marketplace is to offer an exceptional in-theatre experience,” adds Bob Raposo, Vice President Sales, EMEA at D-BOX. “The D-BOX-equipped auditoriums are slated to open in December 2017 just in time for the release of the next Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi – the perfect vehicle for movie-goers to experience the kind of hyper-realistic thrills that only D-BOX can deliver.”

“We make every effort to offer our customers new and innovative ways to watch movies and we’ve had great success in the past with IMAX and Cine Prestige,” says Wanda Matandela, CEO of Ster-Kinekor Theatres. “D-BOX is the next logical step in our evolution because their technology and expertise fit perfectly into our overall vision of pushing boundaries to give our customers new and unparalleled premium experiences.”

While this is the first foray into South Africa for D-BOX, it is driving the company to explore new opportunities that will bring the immersive experience to more markets in this part of the world and build long term, sustainable revenue for exhibitors.