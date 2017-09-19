D-BOX Technologies to Offer Canadians First Ever D-BOX VR Cinematic Experience at Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa

Press Release

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Sept. 19, 2017) – D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) (“D-BOX”), a world leader in immersive entertainment experiences and Cineplex (TSX:CGX), a leading entertainment and media company, announced today the installation of 10 D-BOX VR motion seats and VR systems in Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa.

With this new venture, customers of all ages will be able to fully engage in an experience that is firmly rooted in the rich storytelling traditions of cinema, yet is creatively heightened by the immersive power of VR. Construction at Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa is expected to begin shortly, with plans to open this fall with the Canadian premiere of a first-of-its-kind animated VR Motion experience. Created and produced by The Virtual Reality Company (VRC), Raising a Rukus takes viewers on a series of magical adventures with a brother, sister and their mischievous pet dog named Rukus.

While VR has been the domain of gamers and teens, this very unique, cinema-style VR experience from D-BOX is designed to appeal to people of all ages. The end result is a cinematic event propelled by a great narrative that will keep viewers totally immersed from the opening scene to the end credit.

“We entertain more than 75 million Canadians a year so integrating VR entertainment experiences into our theatres is a natural extension of what we do best,” said Pat Marshall, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations, Cineplex. “We love bringing innovative new entertainment choices to our guests and we are pleased to work with D-BOX to bring this new, immersive VR experience to the Ottawa community.”

“We’ve been working with Cineplex since 2009 and today they have more than 80 auditoriums equipped with D-BOX motion systems, providing movie-goers with an exceptional in-theatre experience,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. “This new venture underlines our commitment to move full speed ahead into the world of VR through immersive storytelling and offers the movie industry a reliable, manageable, secure and efficient way to create recurring revenue.”

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa is located at 2385 City Park Drive in Gloucester, Ontario. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Cineplex.com.