D-BOX Welcomes Ricardo Bollier as Regional Sales Manager for Theatrical Division in Latin America Market

Montreal, Quebec, May 23, 2017 – D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive cinematic motion-seating technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Ricardo Bollier as the new Regional Sales Manager for the theatrical division in Latin America.

With over 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, multilingual skills, and a deep understanding of Latin America markets, Mr. Bollier will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and maintaining strategic contacts with their existing partners. This new hire represents another step in the company’s overall plan to play a bigger role in the widely anticipated growth of the theatrical industry in the coming year.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Bollier to the company,” says Claude Mc Master, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. “His experience, strong connections and proven ability to work on an international scale are attributes that will serve us well as we move forward into the second half of 2017. I am very confident that he can help us build on our presence in Latin America’s theatrical industry.”

“Like a lot of people in the industry, I’m impressed with D-BOX and all they’ve accomplished in the last few years,”says Bollier. “The way in which this innovative motion technology enhances the immersive experience for moviegoers is truly impressive. And the potential is sky high. So I’m happy to be on the team and ready to use my experience at this exciting time in the company’s trajectory to help solidify their brand.”

Prior to joining D-BOX, Ricardo Bollier worked with some of the biggest companies in the entertainment industry including Dolby, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros. He holds a bachelor degree in Marketing, Advertising and Publicity at the University of São Paulo and a post-graduate diploma in Business Administration and Management.

Established in Montreal in 1989, D-BOX now has over 120 employees and offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company enhances the narrative for more than 50 new films every year, wowing moviegoers in 35 countries around the world, in over 600 theatres.