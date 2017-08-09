Diamond Films to Receive “International Distributor of the Year Award” at ShowEast

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, NY – Diamond Films will receive this year’s “International Distributor of the Year Award” at ShowEast as a part of the International Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, October 24 at the Loews Miami Beach. Ricardo Costianovsky and Tomás Darcyl, Founders and Co-CEO’s of Diamond Films Group will accept the award on behalf of Diamond Films.

“ShowEast is thrilled to honor Diamond Films with this year’s International Distributor of the Year award,” said Andrew Sunshine, Vice President of the Film Expo Group. “In less than 10 years, Diamond Films has emerged as one of the top distributors in the Latin American region. We commend them for all they’ve accomplished and congratulate them on this richly deserved honor.”

Established in 2010, Diamond Films is the theatrical distribution arm of Telefilms Group, the largest and most important independent distributor of Hollywood films in Latin America. Diamond Films operates as a local theatrical distributor representing approximately 95% of movie tickets sold in LATAM, including countries; Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Bolivia. The group also controls the distribution chain from theatrical to television across the LATAM region. As part of its growth, the company has expanded to Europe, setting up Diamond Films Spain.

In addition to distributing three Best Picture Oscar winners – The King’s Speech, The Artist, and Moonlight, Diamond Films has distributed a string of blockbusters in the region which include The Hunger Games, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Olympus Has Fallen.

Diamond Films is currently involved in local production projects as a co-producer and distributor in key markets of the region. Its first local production, Qué Culpa Tiene el Niño, reached more than 5.8 million of admissions and was the highest-grossing Mexican movie in 2016, with a box office of more than $15,390,000 USD.