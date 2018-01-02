Disney Posts 2nd-Best Global Box Office Year Ever with $6.45 Billion

Walt Disney Studios has ended 2017 on a high note. With $6.457 billion in global box office, the studio posted its second-best year in company history (after 2016) and crossed the $6 billion mark for the second year in a row. That number includes $2.410 billion in domestic earnings and $4.046 billion overseas.

“From Disney and Pixar to Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, we always strive to make a trip to the theatre something truly special, and we couldn’t be more grateful to all the movie fans around the world for their support,” said Disney chairman Alan Horn in a statement. “This success is a tribute to the incomparable team at The Walt Disney Studios and The Walt Disney Company and to the amazing filmmakers and talent we’re fortunate to have making these pictures with us.”

Among other highlights, the 2017 global figure represents the third-best box office year in industry history – after Disney’s $7 billion last year and Universal’s $6.89 billion in 2015 – and the third time in a row the studio has crossed the $2 billion mark in North America. It also boasted the Top 3 domestic opening weekends of 2017 (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and had four titles gross over $300 million in North America (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok).

Other successful global releases for Disney this year included Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ($794.8 million total) and Pixar’s Coco, which finished 2017 with $550.1 million in the bank. The studio’s only poor global performer this year was Cars 3, the Pixar sequel that finished its worldwide run with $383 million – a sharp drop from the two previous installments in the franchise.